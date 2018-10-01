TIGERVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Willis Family is asking for prayers as W.E. and Ann Willis continue to recover after a brutal beating, shooting, and robbery in Greenville County.
Deputies said five masked suspects surrounded W.E. Willis as he was leaving his store, the W.E. Willis Grocery, on Highway 414 in the early morning hours of Sept. 25.
The masked men forced him to return to his home on Sweetgum Road where the assailants tied and brutally beat Willis and his wife, Ann. Deputies said Ann was also shot during the assault.
Deputies arrived later and found the couple, still tied up in the home.
Both the house and the convenience store had been ransacked.
As of Monday, the Willis family said Ann was still in critical condition at the hospital.
“All past medical issues have ceased, but there are new issues with her kidney,” Chandra Willis, daughter of the victims, said. “(Ann) is still in critical condition with more surgery follow. Please continue prayers, W.E. are strong! Our family is offering a $27,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of these 5 individuals. Please contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office with any information.”
The family is asking people to share the image attached to this story, which states “W.E. ARE STRONG,” on social media and continue sending prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.