GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The family of a sixteen year old girl is asking for help after she left in the middle of the night from her Taylors home.
Kelsey Brianna Boyle's mom says her daughter stands at 5'2'' tall, weighing around 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. Her mom said she has a scar on her scalp.
Her mom says Kelsey left in the early hours of Monday, April 15 and may be with her boyfriend.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has been notified of her disappearance.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville police searching for two women accused of stealing dog from downtown hotel
Anderson CrimeStoppers offering reward for information that could help identify church vandals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.