SENECA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Oconee County Sheriff's deputies can confirm that a large tiger statue was stolen early this week from a outside a Seneca business.
The statue belonged to Robert K. Whitney, a well-known attorney from the area who passed away on July 1.
Whitney's family said he had the tiger specially-commissioned a few years ago.
The statue sat outside his law office on Blue Ridge Boulevard and had become a community staple.
Connie Robinson, Whitney's partner of 13 years, said the statue meant a great deal to his children and grandchildren. Robinson said people would pose with the tiger and take fun photos.
“We’re just in so much pain… and this adds a lot more sorrow," said Robinson.
She said Whitney was more than just an attorney - he was a humanitarian. She said he kept a vegetable garden behind his office where people could take what they needed. He collected cans to raise money for Safe Harbor.
Deputies said they were contacted by Whitney's daughter Tuesday when the statue disappeared. She told them the statue was last seen on September 16.
Robinson said the statue was bolted into a brick wall outside the law firm and believes a group of people must be responsible for taking it.
"If they would just bring it back, that would be the noble thing to do," she said.
The statue is estimated to be worth $1,000; but holds even greater sentimental value to the community and Whitney's family.
"He loved Oconee County and so many loved him," Robinson said. "The folks who stole the tiger can not steal Robert's legacy, but they stole from the community when they took it."
The case is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111.
Oconee Iron of Westminster is offering a cash reward for information leading to the recovery of the tiger.
