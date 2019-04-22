ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A family is remembering a loved one, on what would have been his 13th birthday, but instead his murder remains unsolved.
It has been ten months since Derrick Lee Juniors death, and still no answers on who is responsible for pulling the trigger.
Derrick's grandfather, Eddie Tolbert, spoke to FOX Carolina on this bittersweet day,
“Bittersweet moment because, you know, we miss Derrick; but we also feel his life was cutoff short at the age of 12. He was only 12 years old for about two months.”
For the past ten months, Tolbert says the family has been holding up pretty well, however, this time of year brings back plenty of memories.
“This time of year here when its time to plant the garden and do the yards, Derrick Lee, he would always be out here with us cutting limbs and out there in the garden. He was a handy man.”
The absence of Derrick is undoubtedly tough for the family.
Jack Logan, founder of 'Put Down The Guns Now Young People' says it's important to celebrate Derrick's life but also to help find who is responsible for his death,
“Somebody has to speak up for that child. Someone has lost their life and I want to make sure that justice is served.”
In December of last year, The City of Asheville presented a proclamation against gun violence in honor of Derrick, however no progress has been made in his death investigation.
A reward is being offered for any information into that person(s) arrest, the family says.
Anyone with information can call CRIME STOPPERS at 828-255-5050.
