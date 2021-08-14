SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - One day after Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced no charges would be filed in the shooting death of Travis Draper, family and friends of the 41-year-old came to protest that decision.

"We need justice now, today, tonight," said Chance Lebron, who helped organize the protest.

Sheriff Wright said on Friday the investigation determined that Draper was the aggressor in what he described as a road rage incident on Highway 295 on Aug. 5, and pulled a pistol on another man first before being shot once.

"All the laws appear and point and all the evidence that we have points to that guy was standing his ground in self-defense," said Sheriff Wright.

The sheriff says the man who shot Draper left the scene and went to work without calling law enforcement, saying he didn't know he hit Draper.

Travis' wife Kendra was on the phone with him when everything started to unfold.

"It's not fair, I want justice for Travis. Travis is a lovely person and if Travis would have shot first, Travis would have stayed on scene and called for help. Travis wouldn't have left a man on the side of the road like a dog. He wouldn't have done that and I want justice and I want it today," she said.

Despite how frustrating Wright says it was the man did not call law enforcement he says there's nothing he, or the solicitor's office, can do.

"There's no laws that I can apply, I've checked. I promise you I've checked, and I've checked about 15 times," he explained.

Bruce Wilson with Black Lives Matter is asking for the solicitor to present this case to a grand jury, or turn it over to the Attorney General.

"No charges could be filed in his death, the family totally disagrees with that," said Wilson.

We did reach out to the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office for a comment, but have not heard back as of the publishing of this story.