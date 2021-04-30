JOANNA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Those who knew 14-year-olds Jasmine Peake and Madison Simmons say the pair had an unbreakable bond.

"They loved each other, like the preacher said they eat out of one plate together. We had a birthday party this past weekend, it was Madison's birthday. Who celebrated birthdays together? They celebrated birthdays together," said Rickey Polson, Madison's Grandfather.

We caught up with some people in Joanna to talk about the teenagers at their church, Fountain of Faith.

Pastor Monty Osborne says Jasmine and Madison define what his church teaches.

"To know them is to know love, for me to know them is to know unity. For me to know them is to know that they had a diversified relationship that they loved each other. They were sisters," he said.

Polson says people in the community, and beyond, can learn something from the two.

"Everybody sees you as white or black. These two little girls, they didn't see black, they didn't see white," said Madison's Grandfather.

Since the accident, members of the church have brought food, support, and more to the families.

One of the youth leaders at the church Kevin Johnson says the memory of Madison and Jasmine, and the love and unity they showed, will continue to live on.

"Those two's influence will carry on as long as we carry on. We will not let their influence die," said Johnson.

Laurens County School District #56 released the following statement:

"The students and staff at Clinton High School are saddened and hurt by the death of Jasmin Peake, one of our 9th grade virtual students. According to her teachers, Jasmin was a personable, vibrant young lady who enjoyed her classes and enjoyed interacting with her teachers and fellow students.

We pray for peace and comfort for Jasmin's family and friends as they face the days ahead. I hope they feel the love and support that we are all sending from her Red Devil family. Jasmin Peake will always be part of Red Devil Nation," Principal of Clinton High School Dr. Martha Brothers.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two young lives filled with promise and taken much too soon. We embrace the families during this time of grief and pray for their comfort during the difficult times ahead. Our district and schools grieve with the families," added Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields.

GoFundMe pages were made for Jasmine Peake and Madison Simmons' families.