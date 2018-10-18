GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA)- Troopers said they are searching for a vehicle that did not stop after hitting and injuring a bicyclist on Woodruff Road Monday night.
The incident occurred on Woodruff Rod near Anderson Ridge road around 7:30 p.m. The roadway was blocked for a couple of hours.
Troopers said the cyclist was heading east when the bike was struck from behind by another vehicle.
The cyclist, identified by troopers as 41-year-old Benjamin McCall of Anderson, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
The SCHP MAIT team is working to reconstruct the crash.
So far, the vehicle has been described as a burgundy color four door sedan.
Troopers say it most likely has front end damage on the driver's side of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503.
A GoFundMe was launched to help benefit McCall's family during his recovery process, which the family said will be "extremely long." He has already endured multiple surgeries and doctors still do not know the full extent of his injuries.
