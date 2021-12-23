LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - On July 29, Ashley and Adam Conley were driving home from a birthday dinner with their kids when Adam started having chest pains and stopped breathing.
"I immediately started dialing 911," remembered Ashley.
Just half a mile down the road from the Tyger River Fire Department Headquarters, that's where Adam almost lost his life.
He was saved by first responders after suffering cardiac arrest.
Ashley tells us her husband had to be brought back to life twice.
"The fact that they arrived so quickly and immediately started life saving procedures immediately. and were able to get me to the hospital as soon as they could and the care that they took and just everything around it. It just seemed like they were quite literally the reason why I'm still here," said Adam.
Thursday night, the Conley family and friends, with doughnuts and thank you cards in hand, met those firefighters and paramedics that helped save Adam's life.
An idea that came from his 11-year-old daughter.
"A lot of times when people call for 911 it's normally their worst day or a bad day for them so for a family to recognize us here, especially right here at Christmas. It was very important for the kids, they were able to have their dad for Christmas, which means a lot to us," said Battalion Chief Matthew Bullard.
It was also the quick thinking of Ashley, to call 9-1-1 immediately and pull into a parking lot away from traffic, that saved valuable time.
"I feel like truly that God was watching over us and had guided me to do what I needed to do when I needed to do it," she said.
For the Conley family that night started as a dinner at their favorite Mexican restaurant and for first responders it was the beginning of another shift.
But by the end, they were all linked together and the proof was standing at the fire station on Thursday.
Adam tells FOX Carolina that he doesn't think he'll ever be the same physically, but adds that he is in much better health now than he was five months ago.
