GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Family, friends, community members remain concerned following Monday’s quadruple shooting, triple homicide in Greenwood County.
Now that victims have been identified, we’re putting faces to the names.
30 year-old Megan Dinkins and 11 year-old Shey Dinkins, mother and daughter, are being remembered.
"I know Megan from work, we worked together for a couple of years,” said a Tameka Stevenson, a friend to the Dinkins.
We’re told the two worked at a Waffle House in Augusta, Georgia together. Although Megan had moved to Greenwood County, their friendship remained strong. The two last talked a few days ago.
This horrific shooting is hard for Stevenson’s children to understand.
"My kids are really crushed by this because; I have a 12 year old and a ten year old daughter, and her daughter fell right in the middle of them. So, they're very familiar with Shey. Every time we'd get together, the kids would play together,” Stevenson said.
We asked Stevenson to describe Megan as a person.
"Megan was an extremely caring person. If you have something going on, she's going to do whatever she can to help you. Plently of times if my card went out, she's giving me rides home...no questions asked... and vice versa,” Stevenson explained.
A caring person, yet determined mother who loved her children. Unfortunately, the youngest victim just a little boy who will grow up without those closest to him.
"I just feel so, so bad for her son. That's a tough loss to lose your big sister and your mom,” Stevenson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.