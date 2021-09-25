WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) - For the past five years in September, family and friends of Robbie Turner have been celebrating her birthday without her.
Turner was last seen in early 2017 while walking near highway 292 in Wellford.
Another year, another birthday passes wondering what happened to her.
"Robbie the type of person she always there, and to not see her it's very bittersweet. We do celebrate life, but also I miss my friend," said Turner's friend Carmel Cunningham.
Family and friends gathered at Ridge Road in Wellford, the same place Turner was last seen out for a walk on Jan. 16, 2017.
"It hurts, but it's a good feeling to know that we're going to keep marching that road until we get some kind of answer. We are going to keep going up and down this road because we know that's where she went missing from," said Turner's Sister Nellie Vernon.
Over the years, FOX Carolina has sat down with Turner's family as they search for answers as to what happened to their loved one.
Now on her 57th birthday, they are asking for somebody in the community to say what they know.
"Let's work together to get this thing solved because we don't know what could have picked her up on this highway, it could have been a stranger it could not be. But if you saw something and you think it's important, you should let somebody know," said Vernon.
Anyone with information on Robbie Turner's disappearance is encouraged to call either Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Senior Investigator Diane Lestage at (864) 503-4556.
