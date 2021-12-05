GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One by one, ornaments are getting placed on a small tree sitting on the Burgess family front yard.

“If there was a ball involved it was happening in this yard. This was the yard to play ball in,” said Dan Burgess.

From video games, to Woody from Toy Story, to a red bird, each ornament is linked with memories of Josh Burgess.

“It makes us feel very loved and humbled at the same time that it is three years later and he's still the forefront of a lot of people and that our son, that only had 17 years on this earth had that much of an impact on so many people,” explained Dan, who is Josh’s Dad.

In 2018, Josh was killed in a car crash while his sister and cousin were also in the car and seriously injured.

Even three years later Josh's sister Lily Burgess still finds reminders of her older brother throughout their house, like the fake money they used to create together to pay each other for cleaning the other ones room.

“It made me feel so special to know that he was always there for me, rooting me on. Even if I was failing or something, he was always there to lift me up,” she said.

The tradition of the Christmas tree for Josh started the first year he was gone.

A tiny tree, filled with ornaments would stand at his grave until,

“Somebody stole it and that really hurt,” recalled Josh’s Mom Bonnie Burgess.

That was last year.

So the family decided this year to place the tree at their house and invited everyone over to hang the ornaments on Dec. 5, the anniversary of the crash.

“It's a dread, weeks up until now it's been dread just knowing that this day is coming again,” said Dan.

But when Josh's family looks at the tree, or all the people coming over to put up ornaments, they see something else besides the dread.

“Love for Josh. Friendship. Family,” said Bonnie.

Daniel Pease pled guilty to DUI resulting in death and two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury in connection to the crash.

He was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last December.