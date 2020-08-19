GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A young boy who is being treated at Shriners Hospital turned 3 on Wednesday, and his friends and family helped him celebrate in a fun, socially distanced way.
Kass is a scoliosis patient at the hospital.
On Wednesday, a long line of well wishers decorated their vehicles and drove by the front of the hospital to wish the boy a happy birthday.
