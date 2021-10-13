FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and domestic violence has touched Sonya and Ricky Brown's family in a devastating way.
Now the siblings want to help bring awareness to the signs of domestic violence and let people know they're not alone.
"We just want to let people know that there is hope," said Sonya.
Sonya knows first-hand what it's like to be a survivor of domestic violence.
"I had to realize myself that it's important to open up and to share in order to let other people know, other people realize and know that I went through it," she said.
However she's not the only member of her family to go through it.
Her, and Ricky's, sister Christina Brown Palmer was a victim of domestic violence.
They tell FOX Carolina she was killed by her estranged husband in front of her two kids back in 2006
"She was a sweet, innocent young girl," recalled Ricky.
On Oct. 23, Sonya and Ricky are holding a Domestic Violence Awareness event in honor of their sister that will feature survivors, community leaders, and more speakers.
"Just to be able to help people and just to let it be known that you are welcome here," said Ricky.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says that some of the warning signs of an abuser include extreme jealousy, possessiveness, a bad temper and more.
"Check with your local domestic violence shelter or like myself I just began to educate myself and learn the symptoms, signs and symptoms. And when you learn the signs and symptoms don't ignore them," said Sonya.
The free event will be held from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Hardin Road Park in Forest City, NC.
In addition to the speakers, it is also intended to give people who are struggling a free meal.
The Brown's say they plan on giving 300 plates of food out that afternoon.
