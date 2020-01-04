GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Family and friends are remembering a sweet little boy named Carter Hefner. He's battled serious health issues since being born 3 months early. Sadly, he died just before his 7th birthday.
His life has left a lasting impact on so many people, even saving lives.
You may remember a blood drive that we covered where a family was trying to collect as much blood as possible for the hundreds of surgeries that he needed.
Carter Hefner. This sweet boy loved super heroes so those who loved him dressed like superheroes for him. His mom says he’s smiling down from heaven. He would have turned 7 tomorrow. https://t.co/gBr2rXWpsE@foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/TsHrTmoT05— Amber Worthy (@byAmberWorthy) January 5, 2020
Ultimately, Carter had more than 300 surgeries before he died. The blood from those drives, saved other lives, and for that, his mother says Carter is a hero.
Superheroes showed up for a superhero to remember the life he lived despite how tough it was.
"After more than 300 surgeries later, that baby still smiled no matter what," says his mom, Hayle.
Born at just 2 lbs and three months early, Carter faced health challenges, but his mom says you couldn't tell by looking at him.
Ross says, "everyone of his fingers would be pricked and he just smiled about it."
Through that smile, he inspired everyone he met.
"He never met a stranger he loved everyone," says Ross, "people I don’t even know knew him and he love that and I love that because he love that."
At the service, they played a slide show with videos and pictures of Carter and his twin sister, and his other siblings.
Those memories are what his loved ones are holding on to.
His pastor spoke passionately saying, "He'll never need another surgery... He'll never struggle to breath.... He will never hurt."
They are holding on to the fact that he's no longer- in any pain.
Ross says, "I just hope and pray to god that everybody continues to remember my baby" he’s my hero. He’s been my hero since the day he was born and he will always be my hero."
His mother say she will host blood drives in his honor and continue to give like carter would want; Ross says, "he was always a giver
"I know he is looking down on us smiling," she says, "I want to thank everybody that has been here and showing him love."
