GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) For several years Candace Brewer has walked Club Road in Greenville County looking for answers.
She's knocked on doors and handed out fliers.
"It's been 15 years- long and painful years. My brother was my best friend and it's so hard living without him," Brewer said.
The house on Club Road is now demolished, but on Monday, she stood in the same space as she did 15 years ago in shock and in tears. She remembers the call she got from her nephew.
"He walked in the house and he saw Raja laying on the couch."
"Someone went in the home- no sign of forced entry. Someone went in the home and murdered Raja and murdered Andra," Brewer said.
Through the years America's Most Wanted featured the victims Andra Rosemond and Raja Louri on billboards throughout Greenville County. Brewer says early on investigators got some calls, but she says when the billboards went down the phone stopped ringing.
"They're not here and it's like a big hole is missing," Brewer said.
She says she hasn't learned much about that rainy 2 a.m. deadly shooting that took her loved ones.
"The neighbors heard what she thought was a tree falling on the car. But at that time, that's when they actually heard the gunshots," she said.
Lt. Ryan Flood is a spokesperson with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
"We're dealing with two individuals that lost their lives. We're dealing with a homicide right now and that's not fair," Flood said.
He says investigators need information from the public to heat up the cold case.
"It's a case file that's still active with exhausted leads, all we need is one lead," Flood said."We need the whole message to spread to hopefully lay on someone's heart to come forward."
For now, Brewer's heart is still broken.
"I owe it him and any family to seek justice and I'm going to continue to do that until the day," she said.
Those with information in the case can call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME or at 1-888-CRIME-SC. If the information provided leads to an arrest the tipster could get $2,000.
