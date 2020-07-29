STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson family is on a desperate search to find family rings that were stolen from their car at Hartwell Dam.

The windows were smashed and a purse with several rings of sentimental value were stolen.

Most of these rings are several decades old and were gifted from someone who isn't alive anymore so the family says they are priceless and they are just begging for the person to return them. No questions asked.

Samantha Davis, her mother's rings were stolen, pleads, "return the rings, no questions will be asked. We are willing to pay you the reward money with no consequences because these items are irreplaceable."

Her mother, Yvonne, only takes the rings off because her arthritis makes them uncomfortable sometimes, but she always keeps them close to protect them.

"I keep them with me so I can keep anything from happening to them," says Yvonne.

She only has pictures of one of them and her wedding bands, gifted to her by her late husband, but she says all of them as unique in their own way.

Yvonne says her late husband designed the wedding ring that was stolen with a diamond representing him, herself, and their two children, as well as the wedding bands were stolen.

Another ring was stolen that was a "heart shaped granite. There is no other one like it I’ve never seen another one like it and then my wedding band," says Yvonne.

When she realized they were missing, Yvonne says she, started squalling. I started screaming and squalling."

"The car can be fixed," Samantha says, "it’s the fact that it’s who gave them to you. He’s gone and I can’t go say 'daddy go bye mama a new ring."

"The car will be fixed tomorrow but it’s the fact. I know for a fact that there is no other rings like mine," says Yvonne.

She says they simply can't be replaced.

They are offering a reward of $500 dollars. More money than the family believes they would be worth at a pawn shop and they is really really hoping the person will bring back to where they belong.

MORE ON THE INVESTIGATION: