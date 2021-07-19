GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-. The family identifies the one-year-old boy who died at an Upstate daycare on Monday.
The victim was identified as one-year-old Zion Lee Watson on Tuesday night.
The family, along with local Upstate activists, released a statement on the child's death.
They announce that they plan to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday to update the community on the situation. The press conference will be in front of Bumblebee Daycare and Learning Center located at 288 Rocky Creek Road, Greenville, SC.
The family says they have some concerns about the incident that lead up to Watson's life, according to Fant.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed on Monday that a child died after the agency was called to respond to a local daycare center along Rocky Creek Rd.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene, according to county dispatch.
Dispatch says that deputies responded due to reports of a child not breathing.
The coroner confirmed that when it responded to the daycare, the child was in cardiac arrest.
The coroner says that the one-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital after being provided with advanced life support.
The child's cause and manner of death is pending further investigation, according to the coroner's office.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the daycare for a statement.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Wofford to have all in-person classes for fall 2021 semester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.