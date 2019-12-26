LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – An Anderson County family is looking for answers as to who shot their dog.
About two weeks ago they say their dog, Dooui, walked into the home from a restroom break, bloody and with an arrow piercing his body.
“My father called me, it was probably around 8:30 at night,” Jessica Moore said.
It’s a horrifying call that still hasn’t given many answers for the Moore’s.
"He looks nothing like anything you would hunt at night," Moore said.
Dooui was driven to a veterinarian 45 minutes away from the family’s home. Fortunately, he is expected to be okay. However, you can tell he’s in pain because of the limited activity he produces since the incident.
Dooui isn’t displaying aggressive behavior, but looking at his wounds is a constant reminder of what he endured.
"They told us anywhere from months to a year that things would start to heal properly," Moore said.
We're told the arrow missed a major artery by just centimeters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.