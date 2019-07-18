GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Greenville boy named Caiden is turning 4 next week. In his 4 years of life, he's always been fighting one health battle or another.
He has cerebral palsy and another condition that limits the control of his body from the neck down, but it's not keeping the smile his off his face.
His family needs your help with something that could be a great gift for Caiden opening up more ways for him to get out and explore the word.
They started a GoFundMe for an adaptive van.
This smile is infectious. His parents say his joy and his laugh at the little things makes the big struggles that he is enduring a little easier to handle.
One big obstacles in the coming months is his transition into to a wheelchair so they need a van that can meet little Caiden's needs.
"You couldn’t say no... I mean we could’ve said no, but my heart couldn’t say no to him," says Monica Herber, Caiden's mother.
Caiden has been on this journey since birth. There were complications that led doctors to believe that Caiden's life would be drastically different.
After being put in the foster care system as just a baby, his adoptive parents Nathan and Monica Herber said it was something about him that made them want to take this journey with him despite a lot of uncertainties about his health.
Monica says you, "really have no control over what God is going to send them. God sent us this beautiful boy and we just feel very called… We saw his pictures too and that helped."
Now battling both Cerebral Palsy and Spastic Quadriplegia, he will soon need a wheel chair, but for little Caiden, this smile shows he's still pushing along enjoying even the little things.
"He is inspiration. Anytime it’s a difficult life that we live, but anytime that I am kind of getting down he just laughs for the silliest things," says Caiden's mother.
The almost 4 year old loves opening the door, reading books, knocking over toys and little things and they give his parents a deeper meaning to their lives.
"He called me to live deeper in life. He caused me to be courageous. Comfortably uncomfortable just to love him and love deeper," says Caiden's father Nathan as he smiles looking at his son.
"There are definitely ups and downs and some really low downs… When he is sick or when he’s having seizures. That’s not fun at all. But it just makes you appreciate so much like the times that he is well and he is happy and he wants he just wants to live," says Monica.
Living a life with a wheelchair will be an adjustment and this family is hoping you can help.
They need an adaptive van with a side ramp to help Caiden make the most of this life as he continues to beat the odds.
Here is a link to the GoFundMe they set up.
"They really gave us a very poor picture of what his life would be like. They explained that he could have been in a vegetative state or just above… Slightly more conscious than a vegetative state and that… He’s just surpassing odds," says Monica.
She continued saying, "it is unrealistic to think that he is going to be able to do everything that life has to offer, but there is no reason why he can’t… Why we can’t go to the beach or we can’t drive him places and we are hoping in the future to get him more adaptive equipment just to be able to access the bike and yeah it looks like he’s going to be able to walk… We are praying that he will be able to walk one day, but he just loves life and we want to give him the best life possible."
They believe more miracles are on the way... but until then, if you find it in your heart to give OR you know someone with a used van, this family says they would greatly appreciate the help.
Some videos created by his father can be found here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=US3UdtK5E04
