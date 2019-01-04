Franklin, NC (FOX Carolina) - The family of a missing Franklin, North Carolina man is asking for help to bring him home.
Robert Earl Passmore has been missing since Tuesday.
Family says he was last seen leaving the Huddle House at 9:30 p.m. on January 1.
His family says he is 61-years-old with long brown hair. He's 5'7" tall, weighing around 135 pounds.
Passmore was last seen driving a 2008 white Jeep with North Carolina tag PFW8163.
If you see Passmore, or know of his whereabouts, the family ask you please call police.
