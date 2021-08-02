WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- A family says they are searching for a missing relative last seen in Walhalla.
The family identified the woman as Camisha Cobb.
Cobb may be driving a white 2019 Hyundai Elantra, according to the family.
FOX Carolina has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
