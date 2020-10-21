ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they are investigating after a person was shot and carjacked along I-85 near Williamston early Wednesday morning.
Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office spokesman JT Foster said it happened around 5 a.m. near mile marker 32.
Foster said a passing driver stopped to help assist who the victim thought to be a stranded motorist.
"Once outside of his vehicle, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect at least one time. The suspect then took the victim’s vehicle and left the scene," Foster said.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Detectives and Forensic Investigators responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing, Foster said.
We later heard from the victim's mother, who identified him as Chris Buchanan. We're told Chris is now out of surgery, but in a lot of pain. According to her, he was shot multiple times, and was confused as to why someone would supposedly shoot someone else trying to help them.
His mother also told us the car and suspect have not yet been found.
