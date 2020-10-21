ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they are investigating after a person was shot and carjacked along I-85 near Williamston early Wednesday morning.
Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office spokesman JT Foster said it happened around 5 a.m. near mile marker 32.
Foster said a passing driver stopped to help assist who the victim thought to be a stranded motorist.
"Once outside of his vehicle, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect at least one time. The suspect then took the victim’s vehicle and left the scene," Foster said.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Detectives and Forensic Investigators responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing, Foster said.
We later heard from the victim's mother, who identified him as Chris Buchanan. We're told Chris is now out of surgery, but in a lot of pain. According to her, he was shot multiple times, and was confused as to why someone would shoot someone else trying to help them.
Now this Marine veteran is in the hospital recovering as the family begs answers about why this happened.
His mother also told us the car and suspect have not yet been found.
I just can’t imagine! Praying for this veteran and his mom. I interviewed her tonight and more from our interview will air tomorrow! @foxcarolinanews https://t.co/OE8nqYCsDY pic.twitter.com/tVgsWwSdb9— Amber Worthy (@byAmberWorthy) October 22, 2020
"The man came back, took the gun to his face and told him he would kill him and Chris told him 'please don’t kill him just take the car'," Susan says.
Chris Bucanan's mom Susan says someone shot him, after he stopped to help what looked like a stranded driver who's car was on fire.
Susan says, "Chris would help anybody and that’s why he stopped for that reason… he’s done it before and he’ll probably do it again after this."
One of his best friends says helping others is in his nature.
"I’ve known Chris for the better part of 20 years there is no better person in this world that you can find. He’ll do anything for anybody it’s just awful that he stopped to help somebody & this happened to him."
Susan says, "Even after he was shot and left on the side of 85 he has sense enough to tourniquet his own leg to keep from bleeding out and call 911."
That 911 call sent help his way, landing him at PRISMA where he has a long road to recovery, with life changing injuries.
Chris' mom says that he was shot "not just one time. He just he could have taken his car and not hurt my son but he did. I’m praying that he will be found. Chris’ car can be replaced, my child cannot."
She hopes to meet the first responders who got to him in time to safe his life.
"I want to answers. Even if that man has no answers, I want him put behind bars for what he did. That’s what i want. I want justice. My son deserves that," Susan says.
Of course with COVID 19 restrictions, visitation is limited so they are just praying that he'll be home in time for his birthday so that they can love on him and get him back on his feet.
They are raising money to help with the medical bills for this veteran's recovery.
MORE NEWS - Solicitor's office: Woman who turned herself in on murder charge in March shooting is denied bond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.