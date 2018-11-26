CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Aquilla Littlejohn smiles whenever she sees her daughter's face. That's why even pictures can't capture the meaning of the memories quite like her heart can.
"I cry a lot, I cry a lot," she said.
Littlejohn says she got a call from her daughter, Verlisha on November 27, 2007.
"Her last words, I can remember them just as clear- 'Momma I...' and that was the end of it, the phone went dead. I immediately called back and no answer," Littlejohn said.
She called back several times, but didn't get an answer. Later, she reported her daughter missing.
"You never know it- how bad I hurt and how much I cry about my child," she said.
In January 2008, investigators found Verlisha's naked body floating in the Broad River near the Cherokee Falls Dam. Then, four days later, they found her car.
"Somebody put my child there," she said.
However, investigators have not determined how Verlisha got there. Dennis Fowler, the Cherokee County coroner ruled Verlisha's death as undetermined.
Investigators say they don't know if her car accidentally rolled into the river, if it's a homicide, or a suicide.
"My child was afraid of water," she said.
Aquilla Littlejohn's granddaughter, Nakiya Mathis, was 8 years old at the time of Verlisha's death. She says she remembers it vividly.
"I really understood what was going on. I didn't go to school. It was too hard," Mathis said.
Investigators say they found some clothes, but could never figure out if they belonged to Verlisha.
"Every life that's born from that point on that was born from that point on, they don't get to meet her. They don't get to experience the joy she brought to our family," Mathis said.
Even though Aquilla Littlejohn smiles, she says she's hurting.
"I will never be happy until whoever did this to her goes to jail," she said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller says investigators closed the case before he took office. He says since then his investigators also looked into the case, but they need new evidence. Muller says he will reopen the case if that happens.
