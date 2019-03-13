WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - Those who live in Woodruff say the two lane road known as Highway 417 sees a lot off traffic. Those who drive say it gets busier by the day and at night, it's very dark.
“It’s been real tough," Kesha Jackson said as she took a breath.
It's hard for her to even drive by the road because it's just too emotional.
“One of his friends had called me through Facebook and was like- ‘Kesha are you with Lou?’ And I said, ‘no’ I’m at home in the bed," Jackson said.
“He was like I just heard he passed away."
Troopers say a driver hit and killed her boyfriend, Roy Lewis Johnson as he walked along Highway 417. So, she went to his mother's home.
“She was in there and I ran in there and I said ‘Please tell me this is not true!’ And we just broke down together," Jackson said. “He had just called me out that night and said ‘I love you and I’ll call you when I get home,’ and he never did.”
Family members say a trooper told them the driver stopped and called 911 and Roy Johnson walked with the flow of traffic instead of against it.
The trooper didn't write the driver a ticket.
“I feel like pedestrians always have the right of way and that he should at least get charged with something,” Jackson said.
Family members say Johnson and others walked the road for years. However, now there's a Bausch & Lomb Plant in the area and they don't believe the road can handle the amount of traffic and something should be done.
“They should put more lights out there it is a dark road," Jackson said.
It's a journey family and loved ones never expected to take.
“He just had a big heart," Jackson said.
Family members want to know if troopers checked to see if any surveillance video caught the incident on tape.
Johnson leaves behind a mother, a brother, and a nine-year-old daughter.
Troopers say it can be difficult to see walkers at night. They say walkers should always remember to wear light-colored clothes and to wear reflectors if it's dark or in dark areas.
