EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Ashley Morris says her older sister Amber was her closest friend. A caring soul.
"She meant everything to me," Morris told FOX Carolina. "We were pretty much all we had from our little family growing up."
She says ever since both their parents passed away--the two sister their younger brothers were closer than ever. Which is why they're taking Amber's death hard.
"Me and Amber--all day long--we were constantly checking on each other asking for advice. 'Should I wear this? Should I buy this? This is what I'm having for dinner,'" Ashley said.
Anderson County deputies arrested and charged a man Ashley says was Amber's boyfriend, 3--year-old Michael Garlan--with murder in connection with her death.
In the incident report we obtained from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, investigators say it was Garland who called the police, then claimed to deputies that he found Amber unresponsive after she suffered a "fall" the night before.
The coroner later ruled her death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.
Amber leaves behind a 1 and a half year old son, Kameron, who Ashley has taken into her home. She says the family is still adjusting to this, and are asking for help. They're set up a Gofundme for Kameron's future education, which can be found here:
"Since we can't being Kameron's mom back, it's the least we can do to try and raise money to give him as great a start as we can," Ashley said.
This is a developing investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.