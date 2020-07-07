Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - A family of three who went missing around 6 p.m. Monday while hiking in the Haywood County area has been safely located.
Haywood County public information officer Allison Richmond says two parents and a young child, possibly elementary school age, got lost while hiking along the Art Loeb Trail near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Richmond says it's believed the family left the trail and made their way into the Shining Wilderness area, which is unmarked.
For awhile, rescuers said the biggest concern was the weather. Richmond says they didn't believe the family had equipment for being in dense fog and wet conditions for a long period of time.
Crews worked non-stop since 7 p.m. Monday searching for the family. The search was limited to a ground search because of weather conditions. Dozens of search and rescue personnel from teams in multiple counties assisted.
Tuesday afternoon, officials said the family had been located safely. They suffered some minor bumps and bruises, and were likely dehydrated, but are alright.
Richmond says the trio had been yelling and whistling for help off the trail, and crews were thankfully able to hear their cries for help. She says they went off the trail Monday evening, and night fell before they could find their way back.
Officials were escorting the family back to their vehicle, where they'll be evaluated by medical teams.
