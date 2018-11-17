ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Over a year since his disappearance, an Anderson County family is still searching for their loved one.

41-year-old Michael Thrasher was last seen on August 5, 2017 in Honea Path by a friend he was staying with. Police say the friend sent him on his way, where he left on foot.

Thrasher's family last heard from him by phone on July 21, 2017.

“It’s a nightmare. You don’t know where he’s at. You don’t know whether you should grieve,” Michael's mom, Jackie Thrasher said in March. “Not knowing is the hardest part.”

Investigators say Thrasher left all of his personal belongings behind when he disappeared.

In January, searches for Michael's remains were conducted near the Saluda Dam in Pelzer.

“We've heard that Michael’s body is somewhere on this mill hill. All the rumors that we've heard stem to this particular place so we wanted to come out among the people in this community and let them know that we're not going to let Michael’s name die and we're going to search until we get the answers we need,” Thrasher said in March.

Their search, however, was delayed due to the weather.

Almost fourteen months since they last heard from him, Thrasher's family continues to hold out hope they will find him- one way or another.

Saturday, with the help of the community, the family held a benefit dedicated to raising money toward a reward for information related to Michael's whereabouts.

Thrasher is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with blue eyes and a shaven head. He has multiple tattoos and usually keeps a blonde goatee.

“Michael, if you’re out there, I want you to know I love you son,” his mother said as she fought back tears. “We’re waiting on you to come home, and we’re here with open arms.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.