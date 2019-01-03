GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - About 2 years ago the Pannell family lost their father, Charlie. An Army veteran who was wounded while fighting in Iraq in 2008. Charlie passed away after a surgery on his amputated leg in of May 2016.
"Sometimes there are dark days,” said Beth Pannell, his widow, “Days like today you look forward to. You know that it's going to get you to the next day."
Charlie loved Clemson football and so did his family. They were honored shortly before his passing on the field at a game. His family has grown up quickly since that day.
"McKenna who is 12,” said Beth, “Carter who is 5 and Garret who is 3."
The Pannells were invited to Academy Sports on Thursday, where they were greeted by workers and members of the Greenville Police Department. They were surprised with a little shopping spree before the championship game featuring Clemson and Alabama. A moment that meant more to the Pannell family than many knew.
"Anything to do with Clemson was all about dad,” explained Beth, “They definitely relate things like this with him."
Liza Barrett with Academy Sports says it was an honor to provide a little New Year cheer to a family that has sacrificed so much.
"They were so excited to be here. Three great kids,” said Barrett, “They were all excited to do some shopping. They were fun and joking with the associates."
With the holidays passing and what would be their 14th wedding anniversary coming soon, this moment is one Beth Pannell will cherish forever.
"It's great to have something happy to go along with those kind of down days,” said Beth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.