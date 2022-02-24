SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caleb Kennedy appeared in court for another bond hearing Thursday, Feb. 24, according to officials with Spartanburg County circuit court.
In the emotional virtual bond hearing, Kelsey Parris spoke on behalf of her family recounting what happened to her father that Tuesday afternoon.
"I've laid down at night only to hear the same things over and over. My daddy lying in his own shop, moaning, groaning and hollering with a stranger. A stranger that was calling 911 or even calling for help," said Kelsey Parris.
Kennedy's attorney argued for his bond to be lowered to reckless homicide rather than felony DUI resulting in death. He also pushed for house arrest.
The judge neither granted or denied bond for Kennedy. The bond hearing was continued by the judge who granted the state's motion to get the medical records.
Kennedy was initially denied bond by a magistrate judge earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Now, a circuit court judge will consider whether he should be granted bond.
Highway Patrol troopers say Kennedy was under the influence when he drove his truck down a private driveway and hit 54-year-old Larry Parris on Feb. 8.
The truck then crashed into a shop on the property with Parris pinned beneath it. Parris died from his injuries.
The warrant from Highway Patrol says Kennedy was under the influence of marijuana. His attorney, Ryan Beasley, has denied the claim and says Kennedy had a bad reaction to prescription medication.
Kennedy also has a circuit court hearing set for Apr. 14.
