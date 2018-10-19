GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The family of Jonathan Allen Porter is asking for help after he went missing Sunday morning.
Porter's father, John Porter Senior, said his son was last seen at the Quick Trip on White Horse Road at Highway 253 around 11 a.m. Sunday.
The 37-year-old is 5'10" tall, weighing around 170 lbs. His father says he has brown eyes and a shaved head.
Porter says his son may be in the Powdersville area.
