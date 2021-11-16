DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Family of Cecil Roland Watson, Jr., say their loved one will be missed dearly following his tragic death.
According to Anderson police, he was walking home from the convenience store around Thursday night when he was hit and killed along Simson Road, near Laurel Creek Drive.
His niece, Beth Whiten, told us he loved to have fun.
“He never met a stranger,” Whiten said. “He lived life the way he wanted to live, and he didn’t care what anybody had to say.”
FOX Carolina asked her to describe him in one word -- she said unique.
Watson was highly skilled in drawing, his niece said “he was a very good artist. I have a picture he drew of my oldest daughter, and it looks exactly like her.”
While making art was his passion, the blueprint to his life was family.
Watson grew up in Spartanburg but had been living in Anderson four about four or five years.
PREVIOUSLY: Coroner: Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Anderson Co. identified
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.