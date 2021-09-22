SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announces that Corey Jackson's family has increased the reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible for his murder.
Jackson was the victim of a homicide at his residence on Ebel Ct. on July 25, 2021, at around 2:00 a.m. We covered that story as officials released the initial details.
On Sept. 22, Jackson's family said they are now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and conviction of anyone responsible for his death. The family previously offered $6,000 as a reward on Aug. 10.
Corey Jackson Peaceful Protest (1)
People gather to seek justice in Jackson's death (FOX Carolina, August 10, 2021)
