PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) -Sunday evening, the family of Leonna Wright gathered in Pendleton 6 years after her disappearance.

Loved ones, and the community, still don't know where baby Leonna is, although brothers Travis and Donnie Jones have been charged in her disappearance and death.

As the fight for justice continues, the family tells me that they don't want any other family to go through the same experience.

Leonna's grandfather Walter Cowans tells FOX he was with the 1-year-old the day before she disappeared, and still thinks about her every day.

Community Activist Traci Fant helped put together the event to remember Leonna, but to also raise awareness for parents on what to do if their child goes missing.

"I do it because I want awareness for other females, that this could happen too," said Leonna's Grandmother Julia Sullivan.

We found from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that the first thing you should do if your child goes missing is call local law enforcement.

As Leonna's family and the community gathered just a couple of weeks after what would have been her 7th birthday, they are still looking for her but will always remember her.

As we have reported a playground in honor of Leonna Wright, and spearheaded by Fant, is moving forward and is currently looking for donations.

The family says the playground means a lot to them, and hope it can be a place where kids can play without being bothered.