ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The family of a man arrested by Anderson County deputies last month expressed their frustration with what they called a 'lack of body cam footage' used in the incident.
The family of Christopher Lewallen, along with community activist Bruce Wilson, spoke at a press conference Tuesday to address their concern with the absence of body cam footage during Lewallen's arrest after he led deputies on a high speed chase.
His family claims a K-9 was used after Lewallen was already handcuffed and on the ground.
"He didn't deserve it. You got others that say he got what he deserved because he broke the law. I don't believe two wrongs make a right," said Lewallen's sister, Terri.
While they don't disagree with what their brother was arrested for, the family thinks excessive force was used - and are looking for answers.
Community activist Bruce Wilson, who represented the family this morning, said, "I think what we really need to be addressing is why doesn't Anderson Sheriff's department have body cameras and how do we make sure they get them?"
The Sheriffs office provided dash cam footage Tuesday that shows the pursuit, but once Lewallen is out of his vehicle, he is no longer in the view of the dash cam.
The raw footage can be viewed here, though it should be noted that strong language is used throughout. Viewer discretion is advised.
"Body cameras are something that I would love to have outfitted to each officer, that's something we've been working on. The biggest part, the reason why we don't have them right now, is funding," Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said.
Though the Sheriff did say his office is in talks with several vendors, he does not believe they will be able to equip all deputies with body cameras.
Lewallen was still in jail as of September 24.
