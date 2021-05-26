GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - More than two years after his death, the three children of a man killed in 2019 receive a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit for $175,000.
According to documents from Greenville County 13th judicial circuit, the case was settled on May 10, 2021. The children of 30-year-old Michael Mansell have accepted a total of $175,000 from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Mansell was killed on July 8, 2019 when a trooper pursued a car where Mansell was a passenger. The driver of the car ran off the road and crashed into a concrete wall and then into a ravine. Mansell died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
Documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy state Trooper Austyn Vaughn initiated a chase on July 8, after a vehicle passed him at a high speed, but failed to report it to dispatch and then lied about it to this supervisor.
