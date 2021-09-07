SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of Travis Antonio Draper, who was shot and killed in his car on Aug. 5, has called on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the shooting.
Bakari Sellers with Strom Law Firm said he sent a letter to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and Seventh Judicial Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette officially requesting that the investigation be turned over to the Division on Sept. 2 and that they receive the surveillance video.
Sellers made the following statement:
"It’s unimaginable not only that a man can be shot and killed and his killer can drive away without so much as a charge for leaving the scene of an accident,” said Bakari Sellers, an attorney with The Strom Law Firm representing Draper’s family. “On top of that, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office won’t even identify the shooter or release the surveillance video.”
No one was protecting Mr. Draper on August 5th. He died alone on Highway 295. But, for some reason, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is intent on protecting his killer.
This family deserves answers,” Sellers explained. “We’re going to make sure they get them.”
We've reached out to the Sheriff's Office and the family to see if either would speak.
MORE NEWS: Troopers: Two killed in motorcycle crash in Pickens County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.