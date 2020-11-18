MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) - An elderly woman lost her home when tropical storm Zeta swept through the Upstate and her family is raising money for repairs.
"Scared me to death," 88-year-old Laura Mae Radford said.
Laura Mae Radford has lived in the same mobile home in Marietta since 1976, but she lost her home of nearly 50 years in late October.
"My son and I were sitting in the living room and the trees fell on top of the trailer," Radford said.
A massive tree fell on Laura Mae’s house, crushing the roof causing it to cave in. Laura Mae and her son were not hurt but she had to leave her home and most of her belongings inside.
"We don’t have any home to stay in anymore," Radford said, "I don’t know what we're gonna do now."
Laura Mae’s grandson cut down the tree but said the structural damage is significant.
"It tore the whole back of it off. There was a room, probably 16 x 20, and it just destroyed it. There’s nothing left of it. I mean, it’s a mess," Laura Mae's grandson, Adam Radford said.
Her family estimates thousands of dollars of work will need to be done before her home is livable again.
Her grandson said she didn’t have insurance, and everything will have to come out of pocket, which is something their family was not prepared for.
Radford's family created a GoFundMe to raise money for repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.