GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A woman went missing from a hospital in Greenville County, and her family is asking for help to find her.
The family says Sharon Lindsey, 49, was last seen Monday night.
They are asking anyone who sees Lindsey to contact their local law enforcement agency.
