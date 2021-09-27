HAMPTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The family of Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper stated that they want him to stay behind bars until he pays them the money that they say he owes them.
Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper, Gloria Scatterfield, died following a fall in 2018. However, her death was never reported to Hampton County, and the Coroner's office never performed an autopsy on her body.
Court documents state that Murdaugh told Satterfield's family that “Gloria’s fall was his fault” and that he would take them to an attorney to make a legal claim. Murdaugh connected them with Corey Fleming to help them make their claim.
Satterfield's family said they trusted Murdaugh and viewed themselves as an extension of a family. According to court documents, they did not know at the time that Fleming was Murdaugh's former college roommate and Paul Murdaugh's godfather.
Gloria Satterfield's son, Tony Scatterfield, stated that Fleming advised him to give up his role as the personal representative to his mother's estate. He said that he followed this advice and made Chad Westendorf the new personal representative.
Together, Fleming and Westendorm reached a "partial settlement" in the case. However, Satterfield's family said they were never informed about this partial settlement. They added that they were never paid a dime in connection to the situation.
Satterfield's family claimed that a 2.7 million dollar check from the settlement was issued to an account created by Murdaugh called "Forge." Court documents said through this deception, Murdaugh was able to misapply the funds that were intended for Satterfield's family
SLED announced earlier this month that they were opening a criminal investigation into the handling of Satterfield's estate.
Previously: SLED opening another criminal investigation in Murdaugh case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.