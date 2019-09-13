SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Brittany Foster was murdered four years ago and her case remains unsolved.
Though the case was recently handed over to SLED, Brittany‘s family said they have no answers about her death, but through the heartache they’re making sure her memory stays alive.
Darlene Grayson and her daughter unloaded their car and filled two carts full of donations then wheeled them inside the Middle Tyger
Community Center.
"Brittany is still giving even through her tragic death. She’s still living and shes still giving,” Brittany’s mom, Darlene Grayson said.
Grayson recently established the Brittany L. Foster Memorial Foundation in honor of her daughter, who was found killed in her home in August 2015.
The foundation makes donations to local organizations like Middle Tyger Community Center. Brittany’s mom said she hopes to keep her daughter’s memory alive and continue giving back to the community Brittany loved.
"Giving was a thing she liked to do and by giving donations to the Middle Tyger Community Center it’s just her giving back," Grayson said.
She said her daughter often made donations to the center, which is just down the street from the apartment where Brittany lived.
"If you've lost someone and you've experienced that, the one thing you always wish is that this person can live on, and obviously that can’t happen physically here on Earth, but there are things we can do for them that we think would matter to them or they would have done themselves,” Director of Middle Tyger Community Center, Kim Barnett said.
For Brittany's family, continuing her legacy of love means it's like she never left.
"She is estatic and she is just skipping up there whistling and happy,” Grayson said.
Donations can be made to the Brittany L. Foster Memorial Fund at any TD Bank.
We reached out to SLED about the status of this investigation but they have not responded at this point. Anyone with information about Brittany Foster’s murder should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.