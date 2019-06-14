ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Family members confirmed Friday that a GoFundMe account setup after a pregnant Asheville woman was shot and killed was a fake.
The crowdfunding campaign had been removed from GoFundMe’s website as well.
Asheville police said Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, 24, was found shot at Deaverview Apartments late Wednesday night and died at the hospital.
Simuel was pregnant at the time, and doctors were able to save her baby boy, Mission Hospital officials said.
A Mission Hospital spokesperson said family members of the baby boy learned Thursday that the fake crowdfunding campaign was being circulated on social media and asked the hospital for help getting the fake campaign removed.
Misssion Health Spokesperson Nancy Lindell released this statement on behalf of the Simuel family.
We thank our family, friends, and the community for the thoughts and prayers on the passing of our daughter and for the well-being of our grandson. We ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we grieve the loss of our daughter. No fundraising pages have been established by the family at this time.
