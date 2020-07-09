GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a security guard killed during the shooting at Lavish Lounge will honor him this weekend with a vigil and funeral service.
51-year-old Clarence "CJ" Johnson was working at the nightclub when shots rang out early in the morning July 5, striking him and nine others. He and 23-year-old Mykala Bell sadly passed away from their wounds, while the remaining eight required treatment.
The lounge was operating illegally under current COVID-19 restrictions, which bar nightclubs from operating and concerts from being held. The nightclub was not only operating, but hosting a concert for rising rap artist Foogiano.
Additionally, Lavish Lounge was over capacity, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Johnson was remembered fondly as an approachable person, someone who wasn't quick to anger and was beloved where he lived and worked.
A candlelight vigil was held at Queen Street Baptist Church in Greenville on Friday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. T-shirts were sold at the vigil, with all proceeds going directly to CJ's family.
CJ's funeral service will happen Saturday, July 11, at Pearson's Funeral Home on N. Main Street in Columbia. A viewing will be open from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., and services will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow.
Anyone who has been impacted by CJ in their life is asked to attend the vigil and the service.
