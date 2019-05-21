SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A lawsuit against the city of Simpsonville and the Simpsonville police department alleging that a former officer destroyed evidence in a decades old rape and murder case is back on the trial docket.
The lawsuit was initially filed in June of 2017 on behalf of the victim’s daughter, Clovetta Johnson, but was later dropped because her attorneys were not ready to head to trial. The lawsuit was re-filed earlier this month and Johnson’s attorneys said they are ready to move forward.
The lawsuit states Cassandra Johnson was raped and killed in Simpsonville back in 1984 but her killer was never caught.
The family remained hopeful one day a suspect would be arrested in the case but the lawsuit said their hopes came crashing down on June 16, 2015 when a former Simpsonville police lieutenant pleaded guilty to misconduct, and admitted he removed hair samples from the murder investigation’s evidence locker and ultimately destroyed those items to protect the man who discovered the body.
The lawsuit claims the city and police department are negligent for failing to properly train and supervise the officer, in failing to follow and adhere policies related to handling evidence, in breaching their fiduciary responsibility to the victim’s family, and other reasons.
Johnson requested a jury trial and is seeking actual damages, consequential damages, and any other relief the court deems appropriate.
The city of Simpsonville did not wish to comment on the lawsuit.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.