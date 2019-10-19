Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced they've arrested a driver, days after they say he was involved in a collision that killed a Spartanburg High senior.
On October 14, around 10:26 p.m., the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to a crash involving three vehicles in the City of Spartanburg.
Spartanburg Police say a driver and an occupant of a stalled Nissan SUV were on Pine Street near Forest Avenue trying to attend to the vehicle when both they, and the SUV, were struck from behind by a Nissan sedan.
One of the men, now identified as Caleb Shammeh Fant of Oakhurst Avenue in Spartanburg, was thrown into the roadway, and subsequently hit by an oncoming Honda Accord.
The coroner's office says the 18-year-old was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries around 10:54 p.m.
His brother, the driver of the stalled SUV, was also transported to the hospital for injuries. Police say he remains in the hospital.
On Saturday, October 19, police announced they arrested the driver of the Nissan sedan that initially struck Caleb and his brother's car.
Michael Travis Worthy has been charged with felony DUI with death, felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide. He was denied bond by a Spartanburg County judge.
Caleb's mother, Darlene Fant, spoke at Worthy's hearing - saying she forgives him.
Fant tearfully addressed the court saying, "he was my everything I’m going to miss my friend and so will a lot of other people. I forgive him (Worthy) because in order for him to do what he’s doing he is hurting too.”
An emotional message of both grief and forgiveness. Darlene Fant also told FOX Carolina that Emmanuel is in the ICU and trying to heal, but struggling with the pain of losing his baby brother.
Fant says, "Emmanuel is not doing so well. I am asking for prayers for Emmanuel because I think the guilt is keeping him from healing like he probably would."
Caleb's uncle Shawn Moses believes that Worthy gave up his right to freedom by getting behind the wheel. Moses says that he doesn't want the stiffest penalties, but he does want Worthy to be held accountable for the pain he's caused.
Shawn Moses says, "the choices that were made on that night was the choice to give up their freedom... knowing that you are a danger to yourself exponentially when you get behind the wheel of a car to others and proven unequivocally with this incident."
The prosecutor showed the judge and the suspect pictures from the scene of the crash. The prosecutor says Worthy's blood alcohol level was well over the limit.
Caleb's mother, who is also a pastor, is holding on to faith.
She believes her son is in the best hands.
"Caleb’s in heaven so if I wanted anybody to take care of him he’s with the person that I trust the most," Darlene Fant says.
We reached out to Spartanburg County School District 7. Both Spartanburg High School Principal Vance Jones and Superintendent Dr. Russell Booker released statements on Fant's death.
“The Spartanburg High School community is shaken today by the tragic loss of our SHS family member, Caleb Fant. We grieve with the Fant family and are here to support them in any way we can. Caleb was a Viking through and through, and his joyful spirit will live on among us. His senior year was a time that held great promise, and we will all join his classmates in continuing to honor his memory as a member of the Class of 2020,” principal Jones said.
“Our hearts are heavy in District Seven today. Caleb was a member of the Vikings basketball program and was known and loved by the SHS community as a personable young man who was full of joy. He had many friends, and his loss is one that we all feel deeply. Coach Fred Ford shared that Caleb enjoyed being a part of the Viking basketball family, was a true gentleman, and was a ‘yes sir - no sir’ type of student-athlete. Coach Ford described Caleb’s enthusiasm for his teammates as exceptional – he was constantly smiling and encouraging others. Furthermore, Caleb was integral to the Vikings success last year and will be sorely missed in what would have been his final season this year,” Dr. Booker said.
The accident is being investigated at this time by Spartanburg Police and the coroner's office.
You can support the family by sending donations through Paypal or Cash App.
Darlene Fant teared up giving us her email for Paypal and it's Calebsmom5377@yahoo.com.
Her cashapp is $DarleneFant.
They chose these two methods to avoid having fees taken from them and they needed money immediately to help with the expenses associated with the crash and Emmanuel's treatment.
More news: Police: Motorcycle driver dies after crash Sunday morning in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.