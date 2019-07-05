TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The family of a teen killed in a crash last December when police said he was struck by a suspected impaired driver will hold a balloon release on Friday, on what would have been Josh Burgess’ 18th birthday.
“We want all of Josh's friends and family (if able) to buy a balloon and release it at 5 p.m. on Friday,” Josh’s father, Dan Burgess posted on social media.
“ I ask that you video your balloon release and share it on social media and tag me and Bonnie (Josh’s mother) so we can see. I hope to see the sky full of balloons.”
Josh was killed on December 5, 2018 when Greer police said the driver of a stolen car crashed into Burgess’ car and then into another vehicle.
Burgess was a senior at Wade Hampton High School, a football player, and participated in the school's Project Lead the Way Engineering program.
