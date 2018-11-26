ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver is dead and a juvenile passenger injured after a collision near Pendleton Saturday evening.
The coroner's office confirmed their response to FOX Carolina. SCHP reports the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Burns Bridge Road near the intersection with SC 187.
SCHP later said the driver of the 2015 Mitsubishi SUV ran off the left side of the road heading north. The car then struck a ditch and flipped, ultimately striking a tree. The driver was entrapped, and the juvenile passenger was taken to Anderson Hospital via EMS.
The Anderson County coroner later identified the driver at 17-year-old Dillon Cole Padgett. He was a junior at Pendleton High School and would have been 18 years old on December 27.
According to his family, Padgett was a member of the JROTC at Pendleton.
Padgett had gone to pick up a friend to watch a football game when he lost control of the car. The coroner says speed played a role in the accident.
The teen passed away on scene as a result of blunt force trauma.
The friend in the car, who has not be officially identified, is in stable condition, Padgett's family reported to FOX Carolina. The friend still has had two surgeries, and will be hospitalized for a few more weeks to recover from them.
He will not be able to attend Dillon's funeral because of it, but Dillon's family say they plan on FaceTiming him during the service, so he does not miss out completely.
The school said the flag that flies over the building was at half staff Monday in honor of Dillon. Tuesday, they will give the flag to the teen's mother.
