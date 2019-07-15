SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of a 16-year-old killed in a shootout in Greenville County said a candlelight vigil will be held in the boy's memory on Wednesday.
The family of Devon Curry said a vigil will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Beacon Drive-In restaurant.
The family said the viewing will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the J.W. Woodrow Funeral Home. The viewing will be open to the public.
Travelers Rest police said Curry was killed in a shootout when shots were fired from a car he was riding in at people outside an apartment complex, and the teens at the apartment complex returned fire.
A dispute on social media reportedly led to the violence, per police.
Curry's family joined anti-violence activist Jack Logan, founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People, for a news conference on Monday, asking teens to "put down the guns and pick up the water guns."
PREVIOUSLY - 2 of the 3 teens charged after police said social media dispute led to deadly shootout being held without bond
