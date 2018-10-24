LAKE HARTWELL, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s been more than 4 years since Cindy and Gary Hipps’s son, Tucker was found dead in Lake Hartwell. There still have not been any arrests.
Investigators say Tucker died while on a run with his fraternity brothers. However, Tucker’s parents still believe hazing is involved with their son's death.
"Our tag line from the very beginning is truth and change,” said Cindy Hipps.
They’re working for more change in South Carolina’s laws to hold people accountable in hazing incidents. They already helped push the “Tucker Hipps Transparency Act”, which ensures colleges maintain reports of actual findings of misconduct in fraternities and sororities and making them available to the public.
Now they’re doing more to fight hazing in the state. They are working with Representative Gary Clary and 13th Circuit Solicitor, Walt Wilkins.
They’re attempting to deter hazing more with additional legislation. The goal is to amend the state’s laws related to unlawful hazing. Defining the terms of hazing and restructuring offenses and penalties with them.
"It elevates the statute to where if you engage in hazing, forcing someone to do something you know is very dangerous, then you're hazing,” explained Wilkins, “Then elevates it to aggravated coercion. Like forcing someone to drink a certain amount of alcohol."
If the bill passes, someone causing serious injuries or death could face up to 15 years in prison. Currently, it’s a sentence of up to 6 months and a fine of $1000. Which solicitor Wilkins hopes the proposed amendment will serve as a deterrent for hazing if there are serious legal consequences.
"We just want to send a message to say stop let's be careful and be safe about what we're doing," he said.
Clary said the proposed amendment will be pre-filed December 18th. It will then be read in January and assigned to a committee and then it will be assigned to a sub-committee. Representative Clary hopes they can get the amendment into session early.
