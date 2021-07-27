GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Todd Martin says his brother Scott was a light for their family.
“He was just caring," Martin said. “He loved people. He wanted to help people."
He says having that light extinguished in a random, brutal moment has been incredibly tough on their family, especially with many of them being so far away in Ohio.
“We want justice," he said. "We want to see the finality. We want some closure. I want my mother and father to have closure."
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says Scott Eric Martin died of blunt force trauma injuries sustained in an incident on May 30, 2021.
We contacted the Greenville County Sheriff's Department to ask if this incident in Greer was being treated as a homicide, whether charges will be filed, and what circumstances led up to the incident. They responded that the case is still “under review."
“It’s still under investigation, that was the response,” lamented Martin. “Well, it’s been two months under investigation."
Todd says it feels like his brother has been forgotten.
“There’s no facts," he said. “So when there’s no facts, all I can do is assume or think about the potential of what may or may not be. And that’s not good for anyone."
Witnesses in the area of where the incident occurred that FOX Carolina spoke to back in May said they heard a commotion from the Exxon on North Highway 101 the night Martin passed away. Neighbors say it involved one vehicle cutting off another, and an altercation that spilled over into the gas station, where Martin was struck out in the open.
“I don’t know what happened prior to that, but I know my brother is dead," Martin said solemnly. “He’s gone."
The sheriffs office says the solicitor's office is now also involved, and that “all rulings" are still on the table in this case. There is no timeline, however, for when all of this may be resolved. Martin says the family is hoping and praying that it's soon.
